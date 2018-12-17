Home is where the heart is! When Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were going house shopping, they almost settled on his former Voice costar Gwen Stefani’s Los Angeles estate.

“When Gwen had her house on the market, we were like, ‘Should we buy your house?’ We’ve been over to their house so much,” Prinsloo, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 10, at Rachel Zoe and Irena Medavoy’s shopping event benefiting Your Mom Cares. The Victoria’s Secret model added that she and Levine, 39, spend a lot of time with the “Sweet Escape” songstress, 49, and her beau, Blake Shelton. “We’ve never really double dated … when they’re not on The Voice, he always goes back to Oklahoma and she goes with him a lot, but we love them. We have so much fun with them. … She’s been to our house a million times, we’ve been to hers.”

Although Prinsloo isn’t sure when Shelton, 42, and the pop star will get engaged and start a family, one thing remains certain. “I feel like we’re all so happy for them both to find love again that, whatever happens, we’re all just happy for them. … I’m sure they’ll be together forever,” she gushed to Us. “Who knows if there’s marriage and babies? Sometimes it doesn’t matter. She has three kids of her own. They love him.”

The country crooner and the “Cool” songstress started dating in November 2015, four months after he ended his four-year marriage to Miranda Lambert. Meanwhile, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from September 2002 to August 2015. They share sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

Stefani opened up about her romance with Shelton on the Today show on Wednesday, December 12, revealing that she feels “zero pressure” to get engaged. “[When] you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just get through life, I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

