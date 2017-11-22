They will be loved! Adam Levine is head over heals for his family of three and eager to welcome his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“Adam loves the idea of being the only guy in his little family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He always says ‘my daughters’ and is so in love with all his girls.”

The Victoria Secret Angel, 28, announced her second pregnancy via Instagram in September 2017. The Maroon 5 frontman, 38, and Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.

“[Adam] talks like the second baby is already here,” the insider added. “Dusty is about to learn to walk and Adam loves bragging about her milestones.”

The former PINK model boasted over her brood in a hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, November 21. “Same butt different,” she captioned a photo of the “What Lovers Do” crooner holding Dusty Rose’s hand after bath time. Prinsloo protected their privacy by adding peach emojis over their bare bottoms.

Us exclusively reported in October that the Voice coach and the Namibian model, who tied the knot in 2014, are so excited to welcome their baby no. 2. “Adam and Behati cannot wait for their second child,” a source told Us. “Adam is literally the happiest ever.”

The insider also noted that Levine “is going to make sure he can take some time off” from NBC’s hit singing competition “to help Behati and bond with the new baby.”

During an October 2016 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Levine opened up about being a new parent. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on,” he told the morning show host, 42, at the time. “It’s a beautiful experience.”

“You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really,” the Grammy winner also told Entertainment Tonight in April 2016. “All the other s—t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

Although Levine and Prinsloo usually shy away from sharing photos of their family on social media, a source previously told Us, “They’re a very happy couple and excited to start their family together.”

