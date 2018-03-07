Still crushing! Adam Rippon is dishing about what it was like to meet his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes.

The Olympian, 28, met the “Mercy” singer, 19, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 4, and had nothing but good things to say about Mendes.

“Shawn was actually super sweet, super nice,” the athlete revealed during his Tuesday, March 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “So I went up to him and I was like, ‘Hey, Shawn. I’m Adam.’ He was like, ‘Hey, I’m Shawn.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you so much for introducing yourself.’”

“He’s really tall but he’s super cute. Like, how can anybody have anything bad to say about him?” he said. Cohen asked if they had any meaningful interaction beyond that and Rippon responded: “We talked for like 30 seconds but I kind of feel like we had a connection.”

The Olympic figure skater shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and Mendes all dressed up at the event. “BRUH @shawnmendes,” he captioned the post on Sunday, March 4.

Their meeting came just days after the athlete revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had a thing for Mendes. “I used to have a really big crush on Harry Styles, but here’s the thing: I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes,” the athlete said during an appearance on March 1.

“Not literally, but I didn’t realize how cute he was,” he explained. “I know Harry will be upset, but … love is a funny thing.”

Since winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Rippon’s love life has been getting some attention. Actress Sally Field tried to play matchmaker and set up her son, Sam Greisman, with Rippon in February. “Sam … he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” the Mrs. Doubtfire actress, 71, texted her son, who tweeted a screenshot of the conversation.

“Sam, your mom — I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet. So thanks, Mom!” the skater later responded in an interview with BuzzFeed.

