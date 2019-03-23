A girls’ night reunion for the ages! Longtime friends Adele and Jennifer Lawrence hung out at a gay bar in New York City, and put on a show in the process.

The singer, 30, and the actress, 28, went to Pieces on Friday, March 22. “Adele was on stage playing a game called Musical Shots,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Jennifer Lawrence was in the audience cheering them on.”

The insider continues: “At one point, Jennifer wants to play, so she squeezes through the crowd, and the drag queen host tells the crowd, ‘Everyone say, “Hi, Jennifer,”‘ and everyone yells back, ‘Hi, Jennifer!’ They start the game, which is like musical chairs, but when the music stops, you have to do a shot. She was having a blast doing the Macarena while dancing to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Love at First Sight.’”

Adele really got into the bit too. “Both women looked like they were having such fun,” the source says. “When the drag queen asked Adele what she does for a living — as she does with all the contestants — she said she’s a stay-at-home mom. [The] crowd went wild.” The Grammy winner shares son Angelo, 6, with husband Simon Konecki.

The pals then visited Club Cumming in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

Us reported in January 2015 that the Oscar winners bumped into each other while Adele dined with Harry Styles at Craig’s in West Hollywood. “They exchanged a bunch of laughs for quite a while before Adele rejoined her table,” a source told Us at the time.

That November, the “Hello” songstress and the Hunger Games star grabbed dinner with Emma Stone at Cosme in New York City.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!