Talk about a power trio! Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz posed for a selfie together at the Women’s March 2018 in L.A. on Saturday, January 20.

The three stars were among thousands of women who stepped out in protest across the country on the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“The most influential people in my life have always been women,” the “Hello” singer, 29, captioned the photo on Instagram. “My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I hope I’m not only defined by my gender though. I hope I’m defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what’s best for people, I think we all do. We just can’t agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people.”

The Hunger Games star, 27, shared a photo with Diaz and Adele on Facebook, writing, “I stand in solidarity for women’s rights, equal pay, DACA, CHIP.”

I stand in solidarity for Women’s rightsEqual payDACACHIP Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Saturday, January 20, 2018

In the pic, Lawrence held a sign saying “A woman’s place is in the revolution!” while the Grammy winner raised one with the message, “Everyone’s full of s—t” and another that said, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change! I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

Diaz’s sign said, “A ‘movement’ should never take us backwards. It should only ever carry us forwards.”

As previously reported, celebs including Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore joined the nationwide protests, which were held on the anniversary of the first Women’s March.

Viola Davis delivered a powerful speech in L.A., saying, “I am speaking today not just for the MeToos, because I am a MeToo. When I raise my hand it’s for all the women who are still in silence, the women who are faceless.”

At the same rally Portman, 36, talked about her earliest experience with objectification, after appearing in her first film, Leon: The Professional.

“I opened my first fan mail to read some man’s rape fantasy,” she said. “I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I would express myself sexually, I would feel unsafe. That men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body.”

Johansson also spoke at the L.A. march, telling the 500,000-strong crowd that the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal led her to reflect on how she’d been treated as a young actress.

“Suddenly I was 19 again and I started to remember all the men I’d known who took advantage of the fact I was a young woman who didn’t yet have the tools to say no,” the Avengers star said.

Eva Longoria told protesters to build on the momentum of the Time’s Up and MeToo movements and fight for equality, slamming the “sexist, racist rhetoric” coming out of the White House.

“We women have the world’s attention so let’s seize this moment and catalyze a permanent and cultural shift towards fairer and equal treatment in the workplace,” she said.

Marches were also in cities including NYC, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Washington DC, as well as in Rome, with a protest in support of Time’s Up planned for London on Sunday, January 21.

