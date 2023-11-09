Ahead of a short pause from her Las Vegas residency, Adele shared with fans that her alcohol break is over — for now.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 35, discussed her plans for the holidays before her shows start up again in January 2024.

“I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick again because this is red wine weather,” Adele explained to the crowd at The Colosseum Caesar Palace on Wednesday, November 8, per Daily Mail. “I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break.”

She went on to reveal that she had to cut out her favorite wine during her residency as it’s not great for her voice.

“I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f–ks me up. I cannot handle it,” Adele shared, adding that it gives her the “worst hangover” and “gets rid of [her] voice.” She now prefers to drink half sparkling water and half white wine with ice.

Adele added that she plans to “treat herself” when she feels better with an expensive bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape wine that she has stored away for a special occasion.

It was at another one of her shows where the Grammy winner revealed that she is no longer drinking after coming to the realization that she had an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in her 20s.

“I stopped drinking quite a long time ago … I stopped drinking, when did I stop drinking? It feels like forever,” Adele explained to the audience at one of her Las Vegas shows in October, per a clip posted by a concertgoer via X. “Maybe, like, three and a half months ago.”

Adele joked that “it’s boring” not drinking anymore, before adding: “I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much.”

The “Easy On Me” songstress shared that she “cut out caffeine” as well.

Adele previously noted that some of her struggles with substance abuse began when she lost her estranged father, Mark Evans, in May 2021. Evans battled an alcohol addiction for the majority of his life and died from bowel cancer.

“I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept dad from me,” she told Vogue in October 2021. “So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

That same year, she noted that she turned to alcohol following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2018. (The exes share son Angelo, 11.)

“At first, I was probably keeping the alcohol industry alive,” she joked during her November 2021 CBS Adele One Night Only concert. “But you know, once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered.”