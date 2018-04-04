John Krasinski’s crazy airport story doesn’t involve an overzealous fan. When the actor stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, April 2, he recalled an experience with a very direct London customs agent.

Apparently, the agent wasn’t a big fan of NBC’s The Office, which ran from 2005 to 2013 and launched Krasinski’s career.

“He said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’ And I went, ‘You know, we did the U.K. version of the The Office,’” the 38-year-old shared. “Strike one! He was like, ‘Oh, you took what we did, perfect.’”

Things only got worse from there. The agent couldn’t seem to wrap his head around the fact that Krasinski is married to Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt.

“He says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ And I was like, ‘My wife,’” said the actor. “He says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know man, her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go.’”

Krasinski and Blunt, who married in 2010, share daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 22 months. They costar in upcoming thriller A Quiet Place, which opens Friday, April 6. He recently admitted that they were both a bundle of nerves before filming began.

“We were just finishing dinner, and she said, ‘Can I ask you a question? Are you nervous?’ And I said, ‘Terrified,’” he told Modern Luxury last month. “But they had nothing to worry about. As he told the magazine: “It was bizarre how well it worked.”

