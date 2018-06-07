Alan O’Neill Dead: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Dies at 47

Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O’Neill has died at age 47, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to TMZ, the late star was found by his girlfriend in the hallway of her L.A. apartment in the late hours of Wednesday, June 6.

The news site also reports that O’Neill had suffered heart problems, smoked regularly and had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. No foul play is suspected in his passing, per TMZ.

Celebrities took to Twitter on Thursday, June 7, to pay tribute to O’Neill. “My good friend Alan O’Neill died [yesterday] … we worked together on The Sons of Anarchy,” wrote the late actor’s former colleague, Timothy V Murphy, who played Galaan on the show. “My condolences to his family.”

Added Kristen Renton, who portrayed Ima Tite on the series, “RIP sir… [may] you find peace now.”

Sons of Anarchy ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014 and O’Niell’s character, Hugh, appeared on a seven-episode arc from 2013 to 2014. Prior to his work on the FX series, O’Neill starred on Fair City from 2006 to 2012.

His passing comes one month after his Sons of Anarchy costar David Labrava’s 16-year-old son, Tycho Spells Chiusano, died by suicide after a long battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this,” Labrava, who starred on the show as Happy Lowman, wrote on May 10 alongside a heartfelt throwback photo of himself and his late son. “This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!