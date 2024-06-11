Alana Springsteen has the best time touring with Luke Bryan both on and off the stage.

“They have a guy backstage that all he does is just make margs,” Springsteen exclusively told Us Weekly at the CMA Fest event Fitness at Fest, presented by Celsius. “They are the best margaritas, they kept ‘em flowing and I’m ready to get back on it. I miss ‘em.”

Springsteen gushed that she’s “so excited” about hitting the road again with Bryan, 47. The duo toured together in summer 2023 for his Country On Tour, before teaming back up together again for his upcoming Mind of a Country Boy Tour, where Springsteen will appear as a special guest. The shows kicked off in April and will run through September.

“This summer’s gonna be wild,” she said. “We actually toured together last year, too, and just some of the best memories ever. So I can’t wait to get back out, hit some new areas, hit some new cities, meet some new fans.”

The more Springsteen has traveled, the more she’s realized the importance of exercising — which typically includes HIIT cardio and yoga. But when it comes to taking the stage, the singer opts for a different route. “You know you gotta have balance, so right before it’s usually a tequila shot,” she said.

While she may be BFFs with Bryan, the country star also had nothing but positive things to say about the fellow women in her industry, including Lainey Wilson, who she called “a really good friend” who’s deserving of all of her successes. Springsteen also gave a sweet shout-out to Hannah Ellis, Ashley Cooke and Kylie Morgan — the girls that are “coming up” with her.

“It’s a community, it’s a family and the women in country music right now are just, I feel like, better than ever and have so much to say,” she said. “I feel honored to be a part of that.”

For Springsteen, CMA Fest is “by far” one of her favorite weekends in Nashville.

“I’ve lived here since I was 14 and even before that, I was coming to CMA fest as a kid, like 10, 11 years old obsessed with country music, just dreaming about hopefully getting to play here one day,” she said. “But it’s just all your favorite country artists, it’s the best fans in the world, these guys come with the best energy, like, are out in the sun burning up getting sunburned but like living their best life.”

Springsteen noted that the fan “passion” brings it out of the artist, too. “I think we come into it with a different intention … we’re loose, we’re having fun, we’re here right in our backyard around our friends and family,” she said. “It’s just some of the funnest shows of the year.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons