Ted star Alanna Ubach knows how to have a good time — and she took Us Weekly along for an exclusive day in her life while filming on location.

Ubach, 48, is currently in London for a new project that’s still under wraps. When shooting across the pond, the actress believes taking advantage of all the hotel’s amenities is essential.

“I recommend brewing a strong cup of coffee, hopping in the tub and pretending to be a highly regarded politician making important phone calls,” she tells Us. “It’ll give you life!”

After handling a few work obligations, like a hair and makeup camera test, it’s time to check out the city’s best local hotspots. Exploring London’s West End and Chinatown are a must, then it’s over to popular Japanese restaurant Dozo Soho for dinner and visiting the exhibit highlighting U.K.-based street artist Banksy. “Who doesn’t want to come back as a controversial graffiti artist in their next life?” Ubach quips.

The day isn’t over until Ubach, who shares son Thomas Rodolfo, 6, with husband Thomas Russo, picks up a gift for her little one. “I bought a book of poems by Edward Lear for my bestie and silly 6-year-old son,” she says after stopping in Alice Through the Looking Glass Cecil Court for souvenirs.

Ubach may be gearing up for a new secret project, but season 1 of her hit show Ted premiered last month. Set in the ‘90s, the sitcom was written by Seth McFarlane and serves as a prequel to the hit franchise. Ubach plays Susan Bennett, the mom of 16-year-old Matty — an awkward but likable teen who’s best friend is the foul-mouthed bear, Ted.

Season 1 of Ted is currently streaming on Peacock. Keep scrolling for a deeper look into a day in Ubach’s life:

8:30 a.m.

Ubach takes full advantage of the hotel amenities while on location. “I recommend brewing a strong cup of coffee, hopping in the tub and pretending to be a highly regarded politician making important phone calls,” the Euphoria star tells Us. “It’ll give you life!”

10:00 a.m.

Next, “I get dressed, hop in a cab and pay a visit to makeup and hair for a camera test,” she explains. (The project she’s filming is still under wraps.) A few hours later, the actress is ready for the spotlight!

1:30 p.m.

Ubach’s itinerary includes venturing out to London hotspots, including the West End and Chinatown. “Chinatown is eye candy for the heart and soul and centers me when I’m homesick,” the California native explains. “It reminds me of downtown L.A.”

3:00 p.m.

Ubach stops by Alice Through the Looking Glass Cecil Court to shop for souvenirs. “I bought a book of poems by Edward Lear for my bestie and silly 6-year-old son.”

4:00 p.m.

Ubach heads to popular Japanese restaurant Dozo Soho for dinner. “Hearty ramen noodles are perfect on a chilly day,” she shares. Then, she visits the exhibit highlighting U.K.-based street artist Banksy: “Who doesn’t want to come back as a controversial graffiti artist in their next life?

9:00 p.m.

Early to bed, early to rise: With a 5 a.m. call time, Ubach gets ready to hit the hay. “It’s cold, [so] I’ve got thick socks on and a knitted hat on standby,” the actress tells Us. I’ll be up with the chickens and whale watchers faster than you can saw ‘Sweet dreams!’’