Alec Baldwin is confident that he would defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“If I ran, I would win,” the 60-year-old, who has portrayed Trump on Saturday Night Live since the 2016 election, said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, June 11. “I would absolutely win. I 1,000 percent would win.”

However, Baldwin joked that he’s too busy hosting the ABC revival of Match Game to make a bid for the White House. He also said he would miss spending summers with his five children: Ireland, 22, Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, Leonardo, 21 months, and Romeo, 3 weeks. (He shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger and his four youngest kids with current wife Hilaria Baldwin.)

“I’m gonna be president and I’m gonna take the whole summer off,” he quipped before transitioning into his Trump voice. “I’m gonna be like, ‘Listen, everybody. I’m going to East Hampton to relax!’”

The comedian said that while he would have the “funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign,” he is hopeful that “somebody great” will run instead.

“I’d love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense,” he added. “There’s so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious.”

Baldwin received critical acclaim for his impersonation of Trump, 71, in late 2016. He continued the role after the former Celebrity Apprentice host took office the following January, and went on to win the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the actor and the NBC variety show in recent years. In March, he tweeted that Baldwin’s “dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impression of me on SNL.”

