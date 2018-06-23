Alec Baldwin invited Melania Trump to appear on Saturday Night Live in the wake of controversy over a jacket she wore inscribed with the words “I really don’t care.”

“Dear Melania,” the actor — who spoofs her husband, President Donald Trump, on the NBC sketch comedy show — tweeted on Saturday, June 23. “We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.”

Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

He then shared a photo taken with Melania in 2007, writing, “We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room.”

The Slovenian model has previously been played by Cecily Strong on SNL, most memorably in a takeoff of Beyoncé‘s “Sorry,” called Melanianade.

As previously reported, Melania wore a $39 Zara jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” scrawled across the back on Thursday, June 21, when she flew to McAllen, Texas, before meeting with immigrant children who had been forcibly separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.

Many Twitter users and celebrities were outraged by the fashion choice but the first lady’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told Us Weekly that “there was no hidden message.”

The former Apprentice host, 72, later tweeted that his wife’s jacket referred to “the Fake News Media,” adding, “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

Others suggested she was sending a secret message to her husband, who porn star Stormy Daniels claims to have had an affair with shortly after Melania gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!