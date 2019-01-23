Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty on Wednesday, January 23, to harassing a man during a November 2018 dispute over a parking spot, the Associated Press reports.

The Emmy winner, 60, appeared in a New York City courtroom to enter his plea on a second-degree violation charge, which is the lowest level of offense. He also agreed to complete a one-day anger management course to resolve the case.

According to the AP, Baldwin answered a few brief questions from the judge during the hearing. He declined to speak with reporters afterward.

The Saturday Night Live star was arrested on November 2 after being accused of striking a 49-year-old man outside his apartment. “There was a dispute over a parking spot,” a press agent from the NYPD told Us Weekly at the time. “The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for observations.”

After his arrest, Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. He later tweeted, “The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

The Match Game host was previously arrested in 1995 for assaulting a photographer who took a video of his then-wife, Kim Basinger, and their newborn daughter, Ireland Baldwin. He said he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of charges. Baldwin was arrested again in 2014 after riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on a one-way street in NYC. He was released and issued two summonses after that incident.

