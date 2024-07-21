Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made their red carpet return following his involuntary manslaughter trial dismissal.

Alec, 66, and Hilaria, 40, stepped out for a date night on Saturday, July 20, during the Hamptons International Film Festival’s “SummerDocs” series in New York. They attended a screening of War Game.

Alec sported a navy blazer over a blue button-down and gray slacks, holding onto his wife as they posed together on the carpet. Hilaria, for her part, opted for a pink sleeveless frock.

Earlier this month, Alec stood trial on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico after Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in a 2021 shooting during filming. While Alec was holding the firearm, he denied “[pulling] the trigger” or knowing a bullet was inside the chamber during an ABC News interview at the time.

A judge ruled on July 12 to dismiss the manslaughter charges against Alec, citing that prosecutors hid evidence that could have been linked to the incident.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” First Judicial District judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told the court at the time, dismissing the case with prejudice. “The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

Hours later, Alec broke his silence via Instagram.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” he wrote on July 13. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Throughout the legal battle, Hilaria supported her husband of 12 years.

“Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec … not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards,” Hilaria, who shares seven kids with Alec and is stepmother to his eldest daughter Ireland, wrote via Instagram in June. “We hang on tight … hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day.”

She added, “How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec. I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again … I want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure.”