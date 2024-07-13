Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After ‘Rust’ Manslaughter Trial Dismissal: ‘I Appreciate Your Kindness’

By
Alec Baldwin Statement on Trial Dismissal
Alec Baldwin Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin released an official response after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin, 66, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 13. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

A New Mexico judge ruled on Friday, July 12, to dismiss the charges against the actor following the fatal 2021 shooting on set of his movie Rust. First Judicial District judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors hid evidence that could have been linked to the incident, concurring with Baldwin’s attorneys.

This story is developing.

In this article

The Charges Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting After Prop Gun Misfire Everything to Know

Alec Baldwin

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!