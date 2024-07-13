Alec Baldwin released an official response after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin, 66, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 13. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

A New Mexico judge ruled on Friday, July 12, to dismiss the charges against the actor following the fatal 2021 shooting on set of his movie Rust. First Judicial District judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors hid evidence that could have been linked to the incident, concurring with Baldwin’s attorneys.

This story is developing.