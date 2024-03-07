Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on Alec Baldwin’s Rust film, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter following the on set death of Halyna Hutchins.

A New Mexico jury reached a verdict on Wednesday, March 6, following two weeks of testimony about the tragic incident, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. With the manslaughter charge, Gutierrez Reed, 26, will face up to 18 months in prison. She was acquitted of a separate charge of tampering with evidence.

Following the trial, juror Alberto Sanchez told reporters that the jury had reached a “fair” verdict. “Someone died,” Sanchez said, per Variety. “You gotta take responsibility. Especially when you’re handling weapons and you’re in charge of those. That’s your job.”

Gutierrez Reed was the first person to face trial for the October 2021 shooting on the set of the Western film. Baldwin, 65, who stars in the movie and serves as a producer, will face his own manslaughter trial in July.

Baldwin was the person who fired the weapon that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. As the armorer, Gutierrez Reed was responsible for ensuring that the weapons were handled safely on set. She also loaded a live bullet into the pistol, which should have contained only prop rounds.

This story is developing.