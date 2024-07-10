Alec Baldwin was joined by wife Hilaria Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin in the courtroom on the first day of his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The proceedings began on Wednesday, July 10, at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Alec, 66, has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming western film Rust.

As Alec sat in the courtroom, Hilaria, 40, and Stephen, 58, could be seen in the row behind the 30 Rock alum and his attorneys. At one point, Alec appeared to whisper in his brother’s ear before taking a seat.

Hilaria, who shares seven children with Alec, also supported her husband. In one photo, she placed her hands on either side of his face to presumably whisper in his ear.

In October 2021, a prop gun held by Alec fired a single round that injured Rust director Joel Souza and killed Hutchins, who was 42 when she died.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec said during an interview with ABC News weeks later. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

He further said that the accident was the “worst thing” that’s ever happened to him, denying that he was aware the firearm had a bullet lodged inside.

Prosecutors later charged Alec and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023. Gutierrez-Reed, 27, was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison. Alec, for his part, pleaded not guilty to the charges before filing to dismiss the case. His motion was denied last month ahead of the trial start date.

Both Stephen — one of Alec’s siblings alongside Billy, Daniel, Elizabeth and Jane — and Hilaria have remained in his corner throughout the ordeal.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” Hilaria previously wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew, and their son.

At the time, Stephen asked for “prayers” via his Instagram.

“Asking for your prayers tonight friends,” Stephen wrote. “Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.”