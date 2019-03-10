It appears baseball isn’t his only talent! Alex Rodriguez proved he’s a master of romance following his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankee, 43, shared an Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10, that showed rose petals laid out on a white bed that read, “I <3 U,” while he quickly panned the camera to his newly minted fiancée. The clip also showed a half-dozen long-stemmed roses strategically placed on a bench at the foot of the bed.

Hours earlier, Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez, 49, and announced their happy news in a sweet Instagram post. “She said yes,” he simply captioned a pic that showed him holding the Second Act star’s hand, with her estimated $1.4 million emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on full display.

Lopez shared the same image on her page alongside eight heart emojis. While many celebrities including Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan, Gabrielle Union and Gwen Stefani shared their congrats with the happy couple, Ellen DeGeneres left a different message in the comments section of the “Jenny From the Block” songstress’ post. “Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” the talk show host, 61, joked after J. Lo tagged her in the pic.

The pair — who started dating in February 2017 — are currently enjoying a tropical vacation together. Rodriguez and Lopez have been documenting their getaway on social media including multiple selfies that show the future husband and wife having a great time together.

Last month, Rodriguez gushed over his relationship with the singer in honor of their second anniversary.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever,” the Sunday Night Baseball contributor wrote on Instagram. “We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

During their time together, Lopez and Rodriguez have smoothly blended their families, posting photos of their kids hanging out together. Rodriguez shares two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents of 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

