General Hospital has found a new Lulu Spencer.

Multiple outlets have reported that Alexa Havins will be taking on the role of Luke and Laura Spencer’s daughter. TVLine confirmed the news on Tuesday, September 10. (Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.)

Havins, 43, will enter the long-running soap opera as Lulu awakens from the coma she’s been in since 2020. Fans have been wondering for months if the character would be returning to the show after her ex Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and mother Laura Collins (Genie Francis) were shown visiting Lulu at the hospital during a July episode.

It’s unclear what the plans for Lulu are once she awakes from the coma, but she’s not the only Spencer sibling that’s set to be in town. It was announced in June that Jonathan Jackson would be reprising his role as Lulu’s brother Lucky Spencer after a 10-year hiatus from GH.

Related: Stars Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career. Like […]

Havins is stepping into the character previously played by Julie Marie Berman from 2005 to 2013 and Emme Rylan from 2013 to 2020. She has not publicly spoken about the casting news thus far.

Rylan first confirmed her role of Lulu was being recast — revealing another GH cast shakeup — in an Instagram Story post last month.

“Yes it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu,” she wrote, per TVLine. “Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure. (And thank goodness GH brought all of you fabulous people into my life! Love you guys!).”

The actress’ social media post came after eagle-eyed GH fans noticed there had been a casting call for a 34 to 40 years old blonde character named Lauren. (The character of Lulu’s full name is Lesley Lu Spencer.)

Related: Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far It is never easy for fans to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favorite characters — and 2024 has featured an influx of shocking departures from our TV screens. In January, viewers learned that Josh Stewart would not be reprising his role as William LaMontagne Jr on Criminal Minds: Evolution. Stewart brought the role of JJ’s […]

Havins is no stranger to the soap opera circuit. Before nabbing her role as Lulu, the actress played Babe Carey Chandler on All My Children as series regular from 2003 to 2007. She returned to the series in a guest-starring role in 2011.

Throughout her time on All My Children, Havin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series category. She also received a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Younger Lead Actress.

Following her soap opera stint, the actress appeared in other TV roles like Turbo Dates, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Grey’s Anatomy and Sweet Magnolias, among others.