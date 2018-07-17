Divorce is rarely easy, but the life transition seems to be hitting Alexis Bellino especially hard. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 41, posted an Instagram video in which she admittedly zones out, seemingly overcome with a “range of emotions” three weeks after husband Jim Bellino filed for divorce.

In the video, an offscreen friend has a pajama-clad Alexis admit she’s sad, then has the former reality star demonstrate a split on the floor. “Let me see because you might have to join the circus to pay the bills,” the pal instructs.

And in the video’s caption, Alexis opened up about her mindset: “My best friend thinks I need to document my life right now. My life truly is a range of emotions that I have never experienced. I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat. I don’t know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn’t the REAL.”

She continued: “I’m broken. I’m sad. Sometimes I zone off like in this video. I don’t think anyone can go through a divorce and not feel all of the above emotions. All I know is that God is with me through this. HE is getting me through this. I will get through this storm, this season, this extremely painful time, and I will be stronger on the other side. It’s so difficult going through the rain to get to the rainbow. (At least my bestie knows how to make laugh when I’m about to cry…) #latenight #thereal”

As Us Weekly reported at the time, Jim filed for divorce on June 21, calling a halt to their 13-year marriage and citing irreconcilable differences. He’s seeking spousal support from Alexis and joint legal and physical custody of their three children: son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Alexis seems less downcast in her other recent Instagram posts. As those photos and videos show, she’s been spending quality time with her kids and her friends and shopping for furniture for her new home.