By their side. Alfonso Ribeiro is ready to offer a supportive ear to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in the aftermath of the couple going public with their marriage struggles.

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 22, that although he’s fallen off the grid due to the coronavirus quarantine, he hopes to reconnect with his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar.

“I have not stayed in contact during this incredibly awkward time,” Ribeiro said while discussing his Bob Evans Farms partnership for its Love at First Bite campaign to create fun recipes using their dinner sides. “I will wait for things to settle back down, and then I will reach out and just say, ‘Hey guys, I love you.'”

Smith, 51, and Pinkett Smith, 48, made headlines in June after August Alsina claimed on The Breakfast Club that he had a romantic relationship with the Set It Off star. The couple appeared on the July 10 episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where she admitted that she had an “entanglement” with the “No Love” singer, 27, while she and Smith were separated in 2015.

The pair confessed that they were both uncertain if their marriage could survive the separation.

“I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle,” Smith noted.

Pinkett Smith added, “I’m just happy ‘cause I definitely believe that you and I, we never, ever, ever thought that we would make it back.”

The I Am Legend star and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997 and are the parents of son Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19. A source told Us earlier this month that the couple are still standing strong in the aftermath of the drama.

“She has nothing to prove to anyone,” the insider said. “Her children adore and trust her, as does Will. It’s been a trying few weeks for the Smiths, but they’re unbreakable.”

A second source explained to Us that the duo “have a true partnership” and are “united in life and love forever.”

“It’s really frustrating to the whole family that their personal life is blasted out into the open, but they’re used to it,” the insider said. “But when you look at the facts, Will and Jada’s situation is something that any normal couple could go through. Couples go through things, really hard things, but when it’s true love, they reconcile and come out of it stronger.”