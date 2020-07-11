Not on speaking terms? Will Smith opened up about his fractured relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith after her romance with August Alsina.

“I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle,” the actor, 51, explained during the Friday, July 10, episode of Red Table Talk. “[Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. … I sure wish it could be all magic and miracles.”

Jada, 48, agreed that the two wondered if they could rebuild their marriage after they briefly split in 2015 and she briefly dated Alsina. “I’m just happy ‘cause I definitely believe that you and I, we never, ever, ever thought that we would make it back,” she noted.

Will then joked about getting revenge. “I don’t wanna go through this no more. I’m gonna get you back,” he quipped, to which the Gotham alum replied: “I think we’re good on that.”

The Hitch star recalled the reassuring message he instilled in Jada in the early days of their relationship, which he still stands by. “I told you the first year we were married that I can love you through anything,” he recounted. The actress confessed she “didn’t believe” his promise because she “didn’t know if you would be willing to find the deep capacity to love me.”

However, when Will asked how he followed through, she conceded, “You’re doing f—king great.”

The pair, who tied the knot in December 1997, revealed on Friday that Jada had a “different kind of entanglement” with Alsina, 27, several years ago after she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum privately split.

“I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” Will said, laughing. “Marriages have that though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

Eventually, the duo reconnected and Alsina cut off communication with Jada.

The Hawthorne alum’s admissions about the fling come after the “No Love” singer discussed their connection in June. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club cohost Angela Yee. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly earlier this week that Will and Jada are weathering the ordeal well. “Her children, [Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19], adore and trust her, as does Will,” a source revealed. “It’s been a trying few weeks for the Smiths, but they’re unbreakable.”