Weathering the storm. Jada Pinkett Smith‘s relationship with her husband, Will Smith, isn’t wavering despite August Alsina‘s claims that he had an affair with the Girls’ Trip star.

“She has nothing to prove to anyone,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Her children adore and trust her, as does Will. It’s been a trying few weeks for the Smiths, but they’re unbreakable. Their bond, resilience and ability to shake off rumors with a grain of salt can — and will — get them through anything.”

Alsina, 27, claimed on The Breakfast Club in June that he and Jada, 48, were once in a romantic relationship with the 51-year-old Hitch star’s “blessing.” The “Numb” singer added that he has “never been in love” with someone in the way that he was with Jada.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Jada’s rep later told Page Six that the allegation was “absolutely not true.” Days later, the Set It Off actress appeared to address the drama when she shared a cryptic tweet.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen … so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” she wrote in reference to her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

The Gotham alum and Will tied the knot in her hometown of Baltimore in 1997. They are the parents of son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is also the father of son Trey, 27, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will explained in a 2018 Tidal interview that his relationship with Jada has evolved after decades of marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” the I Am Legend star explained. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do ever — nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”