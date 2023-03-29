She remembers it all too well! Bachelor Nation‘s Ali Fedotowsky revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal once made her cry while she was working as an E! News correspondent.

During a Wednesday, March 29, appearance on the “Women On Top” podcast, cohost Roxy Manning asked Fedotowsky, 38, whether she’d had bad experiences interviewing celebrities on the red carpet.

“Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I’m going to Taylor Swift you right now,” the Massachusetts native replied, referring to the “Delicate” singer penning songs about her romance with the Donnie Darko actor, 42.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fedotowsky continued: “Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet … my first red carpet for E! News. … He walks up, I’m shaking in my heels — which, I’m horrible in heels — and I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight? … He goes, ‘bye bye,’ and walked away from me.”

The former ABC personality shared that she then “started crying,” fearing that she was going to lose her job after failing to get any answers from the actor. However, she then witnessed Gyllenhaal give another interviewer the same treatment.

“There’s an interviewer next to me and her question to him was ‘So, if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,’ because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes ‘bye’ and walked away because he is a serious actor,” Fedotowsky recalled.

The Clark University alum — who worked for the entertainment news company from 2013 to 2015 — called the position her “least favorite job [she] ever had.” She added: “It was just not for me. … It really ate away at my self-confidence.”

The Home & Family personality noted that she doesn’t have patience for stars who are rude to interviewers. “I’ve walked so many red carpets because of The Bachelorette and done countless interviews and I know how easy it is to be nice,” she said.

Despite realizing that the career path wasn’t right for her, Fedotowsky named some celebrities who treated her kindly during her tenure as a correspondent.

“Tom Hanks [is the] nicest guy ever,” she shared. “[I] want him to be my second dad.”

Fedotowsky added that Kris Jenner “is the kindest, nicest human being.” She continued: “All the Kardashians, Kim [Kardashian], they’re so kind. Reality stars in general are so nice.”

In addition to appreciating pleasant red carpet interactions, Fedotowsky recently opened up about an act of kindness she experienced in her personal life.

“I have to tell the story because we were so moved by the gesture,” the former Bachelorette wrote via Instagram earlier this month, explaining that she and husband Kevin Manno have a tradition of buying a wooden spoon on their anniversary but were unable to complete the ritual this year due to inclement weather.

She continued: “In the evening it was safe enough to go out, so, we decided to go to dinner. And while we were there, Kevin thought it would be cool to ask the kitchen if by chance they had a wooden spoon that we could purchase from them. We explained the story to our server and she went and told the chef. He then personally came out from the kitchen to hand us the wooden spoon in the first picture. They don’t use wooden spoons in the kitchen but he had a wooden spoon in his office. It was meaningful to him but he wanted to pass it along to us as a gift. He signed it and told us the story behind it, and it was just such a special moment and something I will cherish forever.”

Fedotowsky and Manno, 39 — who exchanged vows in 2017 — share daughter Molly, 6, and son Riley, 4.