More steamy confessions. Ali Wentworth is not done talking about sex with her husband, George Stephanopoulos.

“It was funny, and of course my husband gets ribbed for it,” Wentworth told Us Weekly exclusively at Good + Foundation’s 12th Annual Central Park Bash, cosponsored by Levi’s, on Thursday, May 31. “You know, it’s funny. After I did GMA, Chris Rock came up to me and said, ‘Ali, you’re married and you’re having sex. What’s wrong with that?! You go out there and you show them that married people can have sex!’ I said, ‘OK, it’s my PSA.’”

Wentworth, 53, revealed in her book Go Ask Ali that she has lost friends over how much sex she and the 57-year-old veteran journalist have. She appeared on Good Morning America in April, alongside her husband, to defend her statements: “I’m not ashamed of it! There’s nothing to be ashamed of!”

The author’s daughters — she and Stephanopoulos are parents of Elliott, 15, and Harper, 12 — were not as supportive of their mother talking about her sex life. “I didn’t bring it up so much as defend it in a good way,” she tells Us. “But they’re like that at home. We say we’re going to take a nap. They go, ‘AARGH.’ So that’s the age. It’s age appropriate.”

Wentworth thinks the fact that she and the GMA anchor still have lots of sex is a good thing. “I think it’s nice. I mean, 17 years,” she explains. “All I hear are complaints, so I like to go, ‘Well, it’s not all bad.’”

The couple’s dates are a bit more reserved. “Date nights, especially because of his work schedule, date nights are staying in,” the comedian says. “So someone has a bar mitzvah, someone has a sleepover. We watch the New York Times docuseries on Showtime and order Chinese and go to bed at 8 o’clock. That’s a great night for us. And sometimes if he doesn’t have a show on Sunday, on Saturday, we’ll go to a 5 o’clock movie. That’s a big deal.”

Wentworth loves the pair’s early bedtime: “I couldn’t be happier. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, God, you have to be in bed [at 8:00].’ Yeah! And he gets up at 2:30, 3:00. I get to sleep till 6:00. I’ve got a fabulous life.”

