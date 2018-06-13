A new woman. Alice Eve revealed the changes she went through following her divorce.

“I think that after divorce, I took my life a little bit more seriously, because you have to face endings in a way that you maybe never — death in one thing, but an ending in your own chapter. It’s so clearly placed there for you with divorce,” the 36-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2018 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient event on Tuesday, June 12. “So after that, things that I thought were frivolous or dismissed, like, ‘My hair is my hair,’ I was like, ‘Let’s look at the hair. What should it be? I can choose it.’ So yeah, there’s a bit more choice and ownership after divorce, I think.”

Eve detailed which parts of her life she paid more attention to after her split from Alex Cowper-Smith. “You look at relationships, friendships, things you spend your time on. In a way you want to be. I looked forward suddenly and was like, ‘Where do I want to be at 45? What do I want to have in my life or not have in my life?’” she said. “Because actually, I know that life has its own twists and turns, but you can try and make some plans, and some of them do come to fruition.”

She added: “You can kind of streamline a little bit. I think I valued my family a lot more and didn’t take it for granted. Yeah, it was a rebirth.” (The high school sweethearts wed in December 2014 and split two years later.)

Eve’s role in the upcoming film Replicas, which is set to be released in August, helped her cope with the changes in her own world because her character experienced something similar. “It was interesting, because I had just gone through a divorce, and so after divorce, you have to be reborn, or God help you,” she explained. “Yes, so there was a lot of conversation on set about the rebirth of my character. … And it was nice to be reborn.” The Brit stars alongside Keanu Reeves in the movie about a man who tries to bring his family members back to life after an accident.

The Star Trek: Into Darkness actress told Us she found romance again, but it took going outside the U.S. “Leave. Leave if you’re single,” she quipped. “I have a boyfriend in New Zealand. That’s my answer.”

