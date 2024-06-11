Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios made a trek to America’s Dairyland to cheer up a very important person in her life.

The TikTok star, 23, and Berrios, 28, made a “surprise trip” to visit her grandma in Wisconsin earlier this month, which she documented with a bevy of candid videos.

“My grandma has had a pretty tough year so we wanted to see her,” Earle said in a TikTok posted Saturday, June 8.

When Earle and Berrios, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, finally met up with Earle’s grandmother, she asked her granddaughter to “write instructions for her to find my podcast on YouTube.”

Earle, who hosts the podcast “Hot Mess With Alix Earle,” showed off the hand-written instructions she wrote down for her grandma alongside two crying emojis.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, June 9, Earle revealed the fateful meeting between her grandma and Berrios had been a highly-anticipated moment.

“It’s been so fun here because my grandma has been dying all year to meet my boyfriend,” Earle said. “She is just absolutely in love with him. It’s so funny because it’s almost a year ago that I kind of tried to soft launch Braxton on my TikTok when we went to the Hamptons.”

After teasing a relationship for months, Earle and Berrios made things official when they walked the red carpet together at the ESPY Awards in July 2023.

As Earle explained, getting together with her extended family tends to lead to some chaos.

“It’s so funny being around my grandma because me and my mom are the exact same person, and my mom and my grandma are the exact same person,” Earle continued. “The three of us are all one in the same. Cloned each other. We’re all crazy.”

In a TikTok posted Monday, June 10, Earle admitted how an unexpectedly bonkers night out in Wisconsin forced her to sit “on the floor of the shower with a Pedialyte for like 45 minutes.”

“I do not blame myself for any of my actions,” Earle said of the evening with her family. “We got to the bar, they gave me a bottle of champagne. I ordered a tequila soda. And they gave me a huge espresso martini. And then so many Earle Girls were there and they were like, ‘Let’s take shots together.’”

Ultimately, the trip appeared to have been a success. In the final slideshow from the vacation, posted by Earle on Monday, her grandma can be seen getting some one-on-one time with Berrios while showing off some family photos during a family barbeque at her house.

“Family wknds 💗,” Earle captioned the video.