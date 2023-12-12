Braxton Berrios’ relationship with Alix Earle has gotten the internet talking — and also the Miami Dolphins locker room.

Berrios, 28, revealed that his “incredible” girlfriend, 22, is the topic of a lot of chatter between his teammates and coaches. In particular, Berrios’ coach, Mike McDaniel, “loves to chirp” about the couple, the wide receiver said during a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams.

“There is some real estate, at least in his mind, to throw around [whatever] he wants of that. Absolutely,” Berrios shared, noting that the coach has yet to work Earle into one of the team’s play calls.

When it comes to the advice McDaniel, 40, has given him about dating the TikTok star, Berrios joked that his coach’s words are “more satire than actual advice.” He continued: “Supposedly, [Mike] is very comfortable and confident about his game of getting his wife. That absolutely has been portrayed to me, but there’s not much advice.” (McDaniel wed Katie Hemstalk in 2014, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Alya June, in 2020.)

According to Berrios, McDaniel recently encouraged him to take the next step in his and Earle’s relationship. “Today, he told me, ‘Get married. Everything gets better,’ so I guess that is a little bit of advice, randomly, not even in context,” the athlete revealed.

When host Kay Adams asked whether Berrios and Earle plan to walk down the aisle in the near future, Berrios quickly shut down the speculation. “You asked if he gives advice,” he quipped.

Berrios and Earle have been romantically linked since early this year. The two met at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami in February, one month after Berrios ended his two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo. Culpo, 27, has since implied that they broke up because Berrios cheated on her with Earle.

Berrios and Earle have continued to grow close, as Berrios attended Earle’s University of Miami graduation in May before they hung out together at a Hamptons music festival the following month.

In June, Berrios denied Culpo’s cheating claims via his Instagram Story. “I was in a healthy relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out,” he said. “So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios and Earle made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs in June, though Earle clarified that they were still not officially a couple during a September interview on the “Just Friends?” podcast.

Last month, Earle confirmed her and Berrios’ relationship status at a live taping of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in Chicago. “We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea right here, in the building tonight. Alix, do you have a boyfriend?” host Alex Cooper asked. Earle replied, “I mean, yes.”