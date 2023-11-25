Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel always knew wife Katie McDaniel was The One.

While Mike and Katie often keep their relationship private, their love story made headlines in November 2023 when broadcaster Al Michaels revealed on air how they met.

While reporting on the Dolphins’ NFL game against the New York Jets, Michaels explained that he asked Mike for a story about his time as the running backs coach for United Football League’s Sacramento Mountain Lions.

After the Mountain Lions’ blowout win in Nebraska, they hit up a nightclub to celebrate.

Related: Us Rounded Up Hot NFL Coaches in Honor of Football Season Football players aren’t the only hot ones on the field. Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in the NFL when the Los Angeles Rams hired him in 2017. Under his reign, McVay took the Rams from the league’s lowest-scoring offense to a top-scoring team in his first year. He went on to guide them […]

“One of the running backs that [Mike] coaches is dancing with a girl and Mike says, ‘Listen, you’re not dancing with her anymore or you’re not playing with this team next year,’” Michaels recalled during the NFL broadcast on Amazon Prime.

The athlete complied to save his job, just in time for Mike to swoop in and start dancing with Katie himself.

Mike and Katie were married four years later. Keep scrolling for their complete relationship timeline:

October 2010

According to Michaels, Mike was smitten with Katie from the moment he saw her in a nightclub — even though one of his team members was also interested.

June 2014

They wed four years later in South Oroville, California.

“Thank you to all of our family and friends that were able to take part in the celebration of Katie and Michael’s special day!” Katie’s mom, Kristy Hemstalk, wrote via Facebook at the time. “What an amazing wedding weekend.”

Later that year, Mike became the wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns after previously working with the Washington Commanders. By 2017, he moved on to the San Francisco 49ers.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

2020

Amid Mike’s role as the running game coordinator for the 49ers, Katie found out she was pregnant with their first baby. Daughter Alya June was born in 2020.

February 2022

Mike was announced as the head coach for the Dolphins and Katie and Alya stepped out at his debut press conference.

“You’re a miracle and I can’t wait to see what you grow into,” Mike gushed of his daughter.

November 2022

Mike gave Sports Illustrated insight into his home life ahead of his first bye week on the Dolphins.

“I’m a leader by example. I’m going to show these guys how to rest my butt off, and then when I’m not asleep, I’ll be daddying and husbanding,” he quipped. “I’ll have some honey-dos. I’ll do my chores, because I won’t want to be in the doghouse. I might kind of, at the end of the week, just kind of skirt some of those honey-dos, just knowing that there won’t be ramifications because I’ll be back at work. But until then, I’m all right.”

Earlier that month, Mike sported custom sneakers while attending a Dolphins game. The kicks had a painted portrait of Mike and his daughter on the side.

January 2023

Katie and Alya watched the Dolphins’ home game against the Jets from the sidelines. A 3-year-old Alya adorably sported a denim jacket with her dad’s last name on the back.