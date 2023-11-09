Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are going strong after their relationship got off to a rocky start.

Before the pair went official, Berrios had been in a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, who implied that he cheated on her with Earle. The TikTok star and NFL player denied the rumors.

Earle later admitted that she expected her relationship with Berrios to be a fling because he was playing for the New York Jets when they met. One month later, he got traded to the Miami Dolphins, meaning the two would be living in the same city.

Throughout their relationship, Earle has cheered Berrios on during football games, enjoyed romantic dates and more.

Keep scrolling to relive Earle and Berrios’ relationship timeline.

February 2023

Earle and Berrios met at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami. At the time, Earle rushed out of the event to catch a flight to Wyoming and left without saying goodbye to Berrios.

On a September 2023 podcast episode of “Hot Mess,” Earle opened up about the night she met Berrios. “As we’re standing around the bar, this guy comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Oh, you should really go talk to my friend over there,’ and he points to this guy. I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, whatever,’” she said.

Later in the night, Earle explained, “I go right up to him, I shove my hand in his face and I say ‘You.’ He looks at me like I have six heads. And he’s like ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You wanted to meet me.’”

During her trip to Wyoming, she got a text from Berrios saying, “So you’re just gonna leave without saying bye to me?”

The duo later met up for a helicopter date around Miami.

April 2023

Culpo addressed her breakup with Berrios during a Q&A Instagram Story. “The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system,” she said, per Seventeen.

She continued, “I don’t wish what I went through on anybody … Us girls’ girls gotta stick together, and one day I will share all the lessons that I’ve learned.”

May 2023

Berrios attended Earle’s graduation from the University of Miami with her friends and family.

June 2023

After Earle shared a TikTok with Berrios from a Miami Heat basketball game, she confirmed the two hadn’t made their relationship official yet.

One fan commented, “Alix I saw you with ur boyfriend,” to which she replied, “I don’t have a bf but u guys def saw us hahaha.”

June 2023

The pair traveled to the Hamptons on a private jet for the Palm Tree Music Festival. During the weekend, they enjoyed coffee dates, danced together at the concert and more.

That same month, Culpo seemingly threw shade at Earle’s trip to the Hamptons with Berrios in a since-deleted TikTok video. “Can I talk my s–t again,” she mouthed, while captioning the video, “Me when the new supply catches on. Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl.”

Berrios denied Culpo’s claims that he cheated on her. “I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” he said in an Instagram Story video.

He continued: “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios confirmed Earle was not the reason for their breakup, “It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”

July 2023

Earle and Berrios made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs. She rocked a faux leather gown while Berrios sported a lavender suit.

September 2023

Earle shared a video of the duo making out before launching the first episode of her podcast, “Hot Mess.”

During the episode “Just Friends?” she explained that she and Berrios had still not made their relationship official. “I’m still hanging out with NFL Guy but there’s no pressure on it as of now, we’re gonna see where it goes. I’m having fun but you may or may not see me at some Dolphins games.”

That same month, Earle attended her first Miami Dolphins game to cheer on Berrios from the sidelines while rocking Berrios’ jersey.

October 2023

To celebrate Berrios’ 28th birthday, she posted a photo of her wrapping her arms around him while sharing a kiss. “Hbd nfl man 🥳,” she captioned the post.

“Big fan of this,” Berrios commented.

November 2023

While traveling through Europe, Earle made a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, to watch Berrios play against the Kansas City Chiefs. She posted adorable photos of the two laughing together and hugging at the game.

Earle and Berrios subsequently jetted off to a tropical destination. “Baecation,” she captioned a video of her sitting on his lap while enjoying a drink. “Big al & nfl man take flight.”