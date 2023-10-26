Alix Earle just received every shopaholic’s dream gift from Braxton Berrios.

Earle, 22, took to TikTok on Wednesday, October 28, to give fans a glimpse of a recent romantic date night, during which Berrios, 28, gave her an unlimited gift card to Saks Fifth Avenue. Berrios signed the letter “B” on the card while writing an infinity sign below the gift amount. During their dinner, the pair enjoyed glasses of red wine, multiple appetizers, pasta dishes and more. They even adorably held hands below the table.

Ahead of her romantic night, Earle shared a “get ready with me” video via TikTok. “Let’s get dressed for date night!” she exclaimed, while dancing around her closet and telling viewers she didn’t know what to wear.

First, Earle tried on a little black dress featuring a back-to-thigh cutout, but decided against the frock because “I can’t go with my butt cheek out to a nice restaurant.”

Next, she changed into a strapless number finished with off-the-shoulder long sleeves, but still wasn’t set on the design.

Finally, Earle landed on a stunning mini dress equipped with a halter neckline, a floral detail on her chest and a high-low skirt. “This one is very long and modest but it’s still cute,” she said while praising the “little rose” on her chest. “Hopefully I get some flowers tonight,” Earle quipped while staring at Berrios who was off-camera.

Earle topped the look off with vintage red and black Dior heels finalized with silver hardware. She accessorized with a black quilted purse, a leather blazer and wore her hair in a low bun with her curtain bangs framing her face.

For glam, the influencer rocked a natural foundation, filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow in her crease, a lighter shade on her lid, a subtle winged eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips. “I was at a photo shoot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. so here is my makeup from 6:30 this morning,” she told fans. “Not too bad!”

“Feedddd me nfl man 🍝🍝🍝,” she captioned the post, using Berrios’ nickname. (He plays for the Miami Dolphins as their wide receiver.)

Although Earle and Berrios have not yet made their relationship official, the TikTok star keeps followers updated with date nights, cuddly photos and more.

Earle often attends Berrios’ football games in fashionable outfits featuring corset tops, stylish joggers, vibrant bodysuits, his jersey and more.