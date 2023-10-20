Alix Earle has a fashionable vision for her future — and celebrity moms are weighing in.

Earle, 22, shared a “Get Ready With Me” video with her followers via TikTok on Sunday, October 15. “Let’s get dressed for a [Miami] Dolphins game,” she said, hinting that she was going to the game to support wide receiver Braxton Berrios, whom she’s been linked to since March. She got dressed in a teal blue hat and a bright orange bodysuit.

“Ideally I would like to wear this bodysuit with jeans, but I know it’s gonna be too hot for that, so I’m gonna do these Levis shorts,” she explained while buttoning up the ripped pair of denim.

Next, she held up a strappy pair of white Tony Bianco heels to complete her outfit. She accessorized with a silver bangle and a Jimmy Choo purse. “I feel like a mom picking up her kids from school,” she said while checking out her ensemble. “I don’t know why a mom would be dressed like this to pick her kids up from school, but that’s what I’m gonna be dressed like.”

While the comment had some fans confused, several celebrity moms — including Shay Mitchell and Lindsay Arnold — stitched the TikTok with their hilarious reactions.

Mitchell, 36, showed a glimpse of what she wears while out and about with daughters Atlas, 4, and Rome, 17 months, whom she shares with boyfriend Matte Babel. In the TikTok uploaded on Thursday, October 19, she rocked a baggy T-shirt, black joggers and slippers. She had her daughter’s lunch box slung over her shoulder and topped off the look with a messy bun, oversized sunglasses and a travel tumbler.

Earle voiced her support on Mitchell’s look in the comments section, writing, “Killing it.”

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Arnold, 29 — who shares daughters Sage, 3, and June, 5 months, with husband Samuel Cusick — also stitched the video on Thursday to show her getup. “That is the mom I thought I would be, but in reality, this is what we’re working with,” she said.

Arnold, 29, opted for an oversized fuzzy sweater, yoga pants and slippers. Her blonde locks were still wet from the shower and she was makeup-free. “I’m giving ‘wet dog’ chic 😂,” she captioned the post. “But for real I love Alix 🫶.”

Throughout this NFL season, Earle has been seen at a number of Miami Dolphins games in fabulous outfits, previously wearing Berrios’ jersey, cropped shirts, corset tops, stylish joggers and more. Although she and Berrios, 28, are not officially dating, Earle has frequently kept her followers updated on their relationship.