Asher Adams is checking in on his heart health on episode 3 of All American season 6.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, April 15, episode, Asher (Cody Christian) heads in for a checkup after previously being diagnosed with a cardiomyopathy in season 3.

“Well, Dr. Lesage, how bad is it?” Asher asks after spending time on a treadmill for testing. “Well, your bloodwork looks good,” the doctor responds, noting that his cardiomyopathy isn’t causing “any more damage” to his heart.

“Between the specialized diet, the monitored workouts over the last year and the new meds,” she adds, “your heart is in the best shape it’s been in a long time.”

When questioned about his “overall stress levels,” Asher says he’s doing “fine” as he and his girlfriend, Jaymee (Miya Horcher), have gotten their son, AJ, on “a decent schedule” and things have even been pressure-free lately as a full-time student and assistant coach at Coastal California University.

“OK, good,” the doctor replies. “All I can say is just keep up the good work, keep your stress levels to a minimum and I will see you in a couple of months.”

Asher ends the scene breathing out a sigh of relief, but whether he really isn’t suffering from stress could be called into question. In just the first few episodes of All American season 6, Asher has had to balance fatherhood, responsibilities at work and his schoolwork, which have all been a struggle. For Christian, relaxing over Asher’s health status may be premature.

“I think [worrying] will keep [viewers] in [their] seats and keep [them] paying attention to see how this all develops,” the actor, 28, exclusively told Us while discussing season 6. “It could go one or two ways when we’re talking about a serious medical condition. He is definitely skating on thin ice.”

Christian noted that fans being “worried’ for the character is a “very justifiable” reaction to his condition, and hinted that the people in Asher’s life also might have a similar reaction.

“We’ll have to wait and see if the maturity and the growth within this character is present when this decision of his heart and is it healthy and what are we doing here with it comes up,” Christian teased. “And we’ll see if he’s prepared to deal with that.”

Christian has starred on All American since the series premiered in 2018. Although initially introduced as an antagonist, the character has evolved into a beloved part of “The Vortex,” and one of Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) and Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) best friends, even sharing a beach house with his buddies over the last two seasons.

Asher’s life began to change, however, when Jaymee found out she was pregnant in season 5. For Christian as an actor, portraying a young father on screen has been nothing but positive.

“[Being a dad] is able to bring out these subtle notes within Asher that’s always been there in the core of who he is,” he told Us. “You really see this loving, caring, nurturing, this desire to be the best father that he can be shining out of this kid that we once saw.”

Looking back, Christian said it’s “almost crazy” to recall who Asher used to be when All American first began.

“Where we started with Asher, to him being the most concerned and most involved and best father he can possibly be is like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s a trip,” he said. “But it spices things up, I think in the best way. And anytime the babies are on set, everybody has nothing but smiles on their faces.”

All American airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.