Prince Harry is staying booked and busy during his latest trip to New York City.

Nearly a year after his last visit to the Big Apple with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex, 40, arrived in New York on Sunday, September 22, for a planned solo trip.

A spokesperson for Harry previously announced that the father of two would be in town to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives. He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Awards and Travalyst.”

Harry would also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he cofounded with his wife Meghan,” the spokesperson added.

While Harry was focused on important causes, he also kept family on his mind during various events. Keep reading to discover the heartfelt must-see moments from his latest trip to the East Coast:

Prince Harry’s Tribute to Princess Diana

While speaking at The Diana Award panel on Monday, September 23, Harry helped recognize young people fighting to make a difference in the world around them.

“I applaud you for certainly, at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do, and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do,” he shared in his speech. “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys … all of the award winners.”

The organization — set up in memory of Princess Diana after her death in 1997 — aims to empower young people to lead change through a range of initiatives. Every year, the organization honors 20 recipients as Legacy Award winners.

How Fatherhood Influenced Prince Harry’s Work in Angola

During an event supporting The HALO Trust, Harry — who shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, with Meghan — reflected on how parenthood has had an impact on some causes near and dear to him.

“Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited [Angola],” he said on Monday. “In those five years, I’ve become a father for the second time. While you don’t need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”

Prince Harry’s Family Reunion Via FaceTime

Before he hit the stage at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on Monday, Harry was able to FaceTime his wife and children, People reported. While catching up with his family, Harry reportedly panned the camera around the room, giving his children a mini tour of the event space inside the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Prince Harry’s Warning About Social Media

While debuting The Archewell Foundation Parents Network at the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday, September 24, Harry spoke in front of photos of children lost to social media harms. “Some will say, ‘Kids will be kids. They will get into trouble.’ I know a little bit about that,” he said as the audience laughed. “But our kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design, to endlessly scroll.”

In front of a packed audience, Harry warned the crowd about the “pervasive threat” the online world poses to children of all ages.

“If we allow the status quo to remain in an age where our lives are intertwined with technology, we cannot afford to only see the online world as a space for profitability, competition and rapid growth instead,” he argued. “I never grew up with a phone, but children today are natives to technology, technology that we might not always be able to understand. Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing, scrolling, force-fed content that no child should ever be exposed to. We and shareholders need to hold CEOs accountable.”

Prince Harry’s Promise to Help Children

During a discussion about his Sentebale charity, Harry voiced his continued support of Lesotho and the surrounding region.

Harry explained that Sentebale’s mission is to focus on providing children with education, support and a “safe space” in the face of HIV, gender-based violence, food insecurity, poverty, war and mental health challenges.

The Duke of Sussex focused on how young people endure social stigmas surrounding many of these issues and how they are “suffering in silence” needlessly. “We must be brave,” Harry said. “Our mission is simple yet incredibly important: to help children. … By focusing on the youth, we are breaking cycles of trauma.”

Harry reiterated that mental health is not a luxury but a necessity that every individual can experience with a little assistance.

“Let us commit to ensuring that every child is given the chance to develop their full potential,” he said. “No matter how hard life becomes, we simply have to protect our children’s future. … Together we can and will make it happen.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Justin Ravitz