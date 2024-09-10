Allison Holker and her new boyfriend, Adam Edmunds, have made their official debut as a couple.

The pair attended the alice + olivia spring 2025 collection show for New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 7. Holker, 36, and Edmunds posed for a photo at the event with the tech CEO wrapping his arm around the professional dancer.

Holker rocked a white plaid dress with a matching long black coat and black heels. Edmunds, for his part, kept it casual with a black Versace T-shirt paired with light gray joggers and black sneakers.

After making their red carpet debut, Holker took to social media to seemingly tease details about her new romance.

“A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect!” she captioned a slideshow of pics of her in a park snacking on a burger fries while wearing the same look from the fashion show. “Good food, Madison Park, fashion and even better company.”

While Edmunds was not featured in the post, this is not the first time Holker has hinted at her relationship with the businessman. Last month, Holker soft launched her boyfriend on Instagram while keeping his identity a secret. She shared a snap of her and Edmunds’ silhouettes captioning the image with a red heart emoji.

Holker and Edmunds’ romance comes nearly two years after the So You Think You Can Dance judge’s late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40 in December 2022. The twosome, who wed in 2013, shared son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4. Boss was also the parent of Holker’s daughter Weslie, 16, whom she welcomed from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, Holker shared that she was open to the idea of dating again at some point.

“I think I am a person that I always say the quote, ‘Romanticize your life.’ And I think, though I’ve gone through so much, I’m still a believer in living a big life,” she said in an August interview with People. “There’s not been one moment that I haven’t thought to myself, ‘I still want to live a big life.’ I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.”