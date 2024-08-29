Did Allison Holker Tease a New Romance? 

Allison Holker seems to have found new love.

Holker, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, to share a photo of her shadow — holding hands with the shadow of a mystery man. She kept her caption simple, leaving only a single red heart emoji.

The dancer’s followers flooded the comments section with well-wishes.

“Very happy for you,” wrote The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots, while actress Brittany Perry-Russell remarked, “Love a cute soft launch❤️❤️.”

“I’m happy you have someone to give you love in this way,” said another follower. “Blessings [to] you and to whoever you choose to share your life with.”

One commenter referenced Holker’s late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, writing, “I hope you find all the love, laughter, blessings and peace I know Twitch would want for you and your sweet fam in this next chapter.”

Boss, a dance pro and popular DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died in December 2022 at age 40. He and Holker had married in 2013 and shared son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4, as well as Holker’s daughter Weslie, 16, from a previous relationship.

In May, Holker exclusively told Us Weekly that she could feel Boss’ presence while serving as a judge on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance.

“I just feel like every single day, — [on the] show and not [on the] show — I just feel him putting wings on my back,” Holker said at the time. “I just feel so much support from him, and I’m really grateful for that because I think some people might see that kind of energy and be a little bit scared of it. But it’s so beautiful and I feel like he protects me day in and day out.”

Holker first gained fame on the dance competition series during season 2 and subsequently met Boss — who appeared on season 4 of the show.

Earlier this summer, Holker shared with People that she was open to the possibility of dating again.

“I think I am a person that I always say the quote, ‘Romanticize your life.’ And I think, though I’ve gone through so much, I’m still a believer in living a big life,” she told the outlet. “There’s not been one moment that I haven’t thought to myself, ‘I still want to live a big life.’ I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.”

She added, “I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn’t have to go away. I would embrace it.”