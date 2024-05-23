Allison Holker could feel the presence of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, while serving as a judge on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance.

“I just feel like every single day, — [on the] show and not [on the] show — I just feel him putting wings on my back,” Holker, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 22. “I just feel so much support from him, and I’m really grateful for that because I think some people might see that kind of energy and be a little bit scared of it. But it’s so beautiful and I feel like he protects me day in and day out.”

Holker met Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in 2022, when they were both contestants on season 7 of SYTYCD in 2010. They tied the knot in 2013 and went on to welcome son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 4. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, 15.

Holker told Us that returning to SYTYCD as a judge for season 18 felt “like a full circle moment” for her.

“It feels like this show is the gift that keeps on giving to me. It seems to reach out to me and find me in moments that I didn’t even know I needed it. It found me when I was 18 years old. I was still in high school. I had bad eyebrows,” she said. “It gave me love, it gave me opportunity, it gave me career, it gave me friendships and it gave me kids, so the show has just been everything to me. And even becoming a judge now, it did the same thing. It reached out to me at a time when I was really scared to get back into work.”

Holker added that the experience made her feel like she was honoring Boss, who served as a SYTYCD judge during seasons 15 and 17.

“Every time I was on the show, seeing the other dancers [and] hearing people’s stories, I just knew I’m where I’m supposed to be in honor of myself and my personal journey, but also his journey and his personal journey and the journey that brought us together,” she said. “It feels like this is the space I’m supposed to be in and I know he’s with me every single day.”

Holker threw a season 18 finale party at Jax’s Studio City after Anthony Curley was crowned the winner on Monday, May 20.

“Anthony is wonderful. Stephen would have absolutely adored Anthony,” she told Us.

