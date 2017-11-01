Moving on! Allison Janney opened up about how Anna Faris is keeping busy after her split from husband Chris Pratt while attending the Carney Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday, October 29.

“She is unstoppable, this girl,” Janney, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly. “She has a podcast, she wrote her book, she’s teaching at UCLA, a course in podcasting. She doesn’t stay still, she’s the Energizer bunny, I don’t know how she does it.”

Faris and Pratt, who share son Jack, 5, announced their breakup after eight years of marriage in August 2017. “We tried really hard for a long time and we’re really disappointed,” the amicable exes wrote in a joint statement shared via Facebook and Instagram. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Faris, 40, has been photographed with and is rumored to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, who worked on her upcoming film Overboard.

Despite playing her mother on the CBS’ sitcom Mom, Janney will not give her costar any motherly advice when it comes to any new relationships. “Oh god no, she’s the mama in our team in real life,” the Girl on the Train actress said. “Yeah, no. [Laughs] I’m the child and she’s the parent.”

Janney told Us on August 22 that Faris is a “professional” and has the support of her CBS cast members. “Everyone there loves and supports her, and we’re just surrounding her with love,” Janney said. “She’s getting her work done. She’s great.”

Pratt’s former costars also have his back. Nick Offerman revealed to Us on October 28 that the cast of Parks and Recreation are offering him support: “Chris has our shoulders, just like everybody else does. … It’s a great group therapy session.”

