Allison Mack may have tried to recruit Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson into the alleged sex cult Nxivm based on the Smallville alum’s newly resurfaced tweets to the stars.

“.@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” Mack tweeted at the Harry Potter actress back in January 2016.

The former CW star, 35, reached out to Watson again in February 2016 about getting involved in her “women’s movement.”

“.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so … well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together,” Mack wrote. “Let me know if you’re willing to chat.”

Mack also reached out to Clarkson on the social platform back in June 2013: “@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of Smallville. I’m a fan of yours as well! I’d love to chat sometime.”

Neither Watson or Clarkson publicly responded to Mack’s tweets.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, April 20, Mack and alleged Nxivm leader, Keith Raniere, were arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor, based on their alleged ties to the organization.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement on April 20. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.”

A court hearing for Mack’s bail is set for Tuesday, April 24, at 2 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly reached out to Watson and Clarkson’s respective reps for comment.

