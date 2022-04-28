The police were called to Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael’s home amid a verbal dispute between the couple.

Us Weekly confirmed that the LAPD visited Bynes, 36, and Michael’s residence on Thursday, April 28, after she claimed she kicked him out of their home. Michael, who placed the call, stayed until the police arrived after his fiancée claimed on social media that his alleged behavior started to concern her.

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed,” the former child star alleged in since-deleted videos via Instagram Story on Thursday. “His behavior is alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

Bynes also accused Michael of having a “stash of crack cocaine” that she wasn’t aware of. “He’s been using for the past six months. He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Michael, for his part, claimed via Instagram that he didn’t know “what the f–k” his fiancée was referring to. “Y’all gotta stop talking your s–t,” he said before deleting his account. “You guys don’t f–king know anything.”

The Easy A actress returned to Instagram hours later, saying, “I went to CVS, bought a drug test [and] Paul tested clean.”

That same day, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA after Bynes addressed their ups and downs on social media. The shocking claims come one month after Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated.

The All That alum was placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 amid mental health and substance abuse issues. One year later, Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator of her health care and personal matters. Paperwork was later filed to continue the conservatorship until August 2020.

Amanda, who announced her romance with Michael amid her conservatorship in February 2020, previously opened up about her mental health struggles. “I just had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands, and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long,” she told Paper Magazine in 2018. “[I was] hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot … I got really into my drug usage, and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

Us confirmed in February that Amanda filed to end her conservatorship five months after a judge reviewed reports on the status of her health. A judge ended Amanda’s adult guardianship one month later following a declaration of support filed by Lynn, 76.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that the actress has been “doing well” amid the major life change. “She eats well, she exercises, keeps herself busy with various projects,” the insider revealed. “Amanda keeps herself busy by supporting various rehabilitation centers in any way she can. She’s a huge believer in giving back and was so touched and grateful by the selfless support she received — and still receives, to this day — during her journey to sobriety.”

According to the source, Bynes and Michael were “committed” to one another as she prepared for the next chapter of her life. “She swears he’s the man for her. The way she sees it, he’s the love of her life and the man she wants to grow old with,” the insider added.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bynes for comment.

