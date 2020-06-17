Working on herself. Amanda Bynes is still seeking treatment for her ongoing struggles, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Amanda’s at a treatment center for stress and anxiety,” the child star’s lawyer David Esquibias confirms in the new issue of Us. “She’s not there for drug or alcohol issues.”

Bynes, 34, previously revealed via Instagram in May that she spent two months in treatment to work on “coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety” as she took a break from getting her Bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. The Amanda Show alum has been under conservatorship since 2014 when she suffered a string of mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :],” Bynes wrote on May 23. “Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals.”

According to an insider, every day is an uphill battle for the former actress, who debuted a new tattoo that reads, “See you on the other side,” earlier this month.

“It’s going to be an ongoing struggle for the rest of her life,” the source tells Us.

The Nickelodeon alum has support, however. The source notes that her fiancé, Paul Michael, is able to visit her in treatment.

“Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul. Hope you’re all staying safe!” Bynes gushed last month via Instagram.

Bynes and Michael announced their engagement in February. While she previously announced they were expecting their first child, Esquibias told Us last month that Bynes is not pregnant.

