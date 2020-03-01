Amanda Bynes Shares Her Love for Drake, Seven Years After Infamous Tweets

Amanda Bynes name-checked Drake on Instagram on Saturday, February 29, seven years after she tweeted that she wanted him to “murder [her] vagina.”

The former Nickelodeon star, 33, shared a photo of the rapper, 33, and wrote, “Fav songs out now DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2 Yes Indeed RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion.”

“Oh no not this again,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “After all that I would never mention Drake again!”

Her followers were referring to series of memorable messages The Amanda Show alum tweeted in 2013 about the “When to Say When” rapper.

Back in March that year, she wrote that she wanted Drake to “murder my vagina.” In June, she called him “ugly” and then apologized, saying that she wanted to be friends and called him the man of her dreams. The following month, Bynes wrote, “Drake is gorgeous.”

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum responded to her tweets in an XXL magazine cover story in August 2013, saying, “I don’t even know who that is doing that or what that’s about. If that is her, I guess it’s a little weird and disturbing. It’s obviously a behavioral pattern that is way bigger than me. Whoever is behind it, whether it’s her or somebody else, they know people are paying attention so they keep it going.”

His interview came as the troubled star was being held at a California institution on a 5150 psychiatric hold. She was subsequently released but placed under a conservatorship.

Bynes, who is now engaged to Paul Michael, offered an apology on Instagram last month to celebrities she slammed amid her public meltdown. (She also described Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, as “ugly” seven years ago.)

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everybody whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out,” she said in a video alongside her fiancé. “Now I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul — and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”