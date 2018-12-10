Dancing back into each other’s lives! Amanda Schull and Susan May Pratt had a Center Stage reunion on Sunday, December 9, nearly two decades after they starred in the popular teen drama.

“Look who I found under the Christmas tree!” Schull, 40, captioned an Instagram pic of her and Pratt, 44, smiling in front of silver decorations. “@Mssusanmaypratt! It has been 19 years since I have seen this beautiful face. 19! #centerstage.”

The post sent fans of the ballet-focused film into a frenzy. “This made my entire week,” one commenter wrote. “You both haven’t aged at all! You both had to have splintered back to the December 1999!”

Another added: “Oh my goodness, love this! Can’t wait to share that movie with my daughter. Some day. You girls look fabulous.”

The Suits star and Pratt played Jody Sawyer and Maureen Cummings, respectively. Their characters didn’t get along at first while Pratt’s Maureen, along with Jonathan Reeves (Peter Gallagher) and ballet teacher Juliette Simone (Donna Murphy), tried to convince Jody to give up dance.

Schull opened up to Us Weekly about the film earlier this year and spoke about keeping in touch with her castmates — and whether it seems like all that time has passed. “Yes and no. It feels that long ago when I think about being able to do the dance because I don’t think that I would be able to pull off the fouettes at this stage in my life,” she told Us in May of the film’s final dance scene. “But it doesn’t feel that long ago because I’m still friends with a lot of the people involved and I think they all look the same. I don’t know how they didn’t age. I see them and I remember my life and I remember our experience — it feels like just last summer that we did some of those things together.”

Center Stage was released in May 2000 and also starred Zoe Saldana and Ethan Stiefel. It gave an inside look into the competitive world of ballet as it followed 12 students as they trained at the prestigious American Ballet Academy.

