It's just, like, the rules of feminism. Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried revealed in a new interview that she was paid a fraction of what one of her male costars earned to act in an unnamed blockbuster movie.

Seyfried, 29, told the Sunday Times that the incident went down several years ago, and it's made her focus on gender equivalent compensation in the industry.

"A few years ago, on one of my big-budget films, I found I was being paid 10 percent of what my male costar was getting," the Ted 2 star told the paper. "And we were pretty even in status."

Since her breakout moment in 2004's Mean Girls, Seyfried has starred in an array of hit movies, including Mamma Mia! (2008), Dear John (2010), In Time (2011), and Les Miserables (2012). "I think people think that just because I’m easygoing and game to do things, I’ll just take as little as they offer," she continued to the Sunday Times. "It’s not about how much you get, it’s about how fair it is."

The actress also noted to her fellow actresses that it's up to each them to decide if she is "willing to walk away from something."

Interestingly enough, Seyfried's sentiments were expressed nearly two months after her Mean Girls costar, Lizzy Caplan, vented the same frustration at a panel.

"I mean, [look at] wage inequality even in our business, which is supposed to be this progressive side of things," Caplan told Us Weekly and other reporters in May at a Masters of Sex panel. "I mean, it’s insane and it really pisses me off. I could go on a really hardcore feminist rant right now, but I’m not going to do that."

Other actresses to recently call out gender discrepancies not only in wage compensation, but also in treatment, include Rose McGowan, Patricia Arquette, and more.

