Listen up, haters: Amanda Stanton is healthy and happy! The Bachelor in Paradise alum addressed online critics of her physique with a lengthy message on social media.

“Received so many kind messages about my before and after work out post but also so many nasty ones,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 13. “I do not have an eating disorder and am naturally skinny. I’ve gotten skinnier throughout the years since having kids. That happens sometimes as people age. Everyone has different body types and everyone is beautiful exactly the way they are.”

The TV personality, 28, continued: “Our differences and flaws are what make us unique. If you see someone making an effort to be healthy and take care of themselves, why hate on that?”

Stanton went on to explain that fans of the Bachelor franchise may have noticed a difference in her body since she first appeared on The Bachelor to compete for Ben Higgins’ love in season 20, but that she had actually been indulging in unhealthy habits at the time that made her gain weight. “I am 100x healthier now than I was then. I was drinking wine and mimosas everyday and not working out whatsoever. I am healthy and happy and whatever number it says on the scale isn’t an indicator of that … This is the last time I’m going to address body shamers (at least for a while) because I know no matter what I say I’m not ever going to ‘solve’ the issue.”

She closed her message by saying that it upsets her to hear people tell her she’s “not setting a good example” because she is thin. “I strive to be a good role model for my girls and for all of you guys. I am not a perfect person and make mistakes, both privately and publicly … but if there’s one message I try to get across on Instagram it’s exactly that … being skinny or just appearance in general should have nothing to do with that obviously.”

The reality star is not the first Bachelor alum that has been forced to address her weight: Lauren Bushnell, who appeared on season 20 of the series alongside Stanton, slammed a troll who commented on her weight in June 2016. “THIS IS THE EXACT SAME WEIGHT I WAS WHEN I STARTED THE BACHELOR THEN I DRANK WINE EVERY DAY WITH @amanda_stantonn AND THEN AFTER THE SHOW I DIDNT DRINK WINE EVERY DAY GET OFF MY S–T THIS IS HOW GOD MADE ME BYE,” the 28-year-old wrote at the time.

Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe also defended her body against haters on Twitter in February. “F–k off telling me my healthy body looks sick,” she tweeted. “You’re the sick ones. I’ve had enough. Your words don’t hurt me, they piss me off.”

