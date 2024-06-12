Amber Portwood broke her silence days after fiancé Gary Wayt went missing.
“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” Portwood, 34, said in a YouTube stream on Tuesday, June 11. “There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”
Portwood was up late and came across YouTube personality Elle Bee’s channel talking about Wayt’s disappearance so in a desperate plea for help, she called in.
“Nobody has found or heard from him yet,” the Teen Mom star continued. “I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”
A source confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Wayt had been missing since Sunday, June 9, after he and Portwood had traveled to North Carolina for a wedding. The insider told Us that Portwood and Wayt had an “emotional” conversation before his disappearance. During her recent interview, the reality star assured fans that she and Wayt had not argued.
“I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago, OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys,” she said. “We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him.”
Portwood said that she and Wayt “have a wonderful relationship” and is just asking for people to pray.
“He left his phone and after that is when they saw him at the Walgreens on camera. We didn’t have an explosive argument,” she continued. “We did have a discussion. Nobody was heated.”
Bryson City Police Department released a statement on Tuesday regarding Wayt’s disappearance. An incident report obtained by Us confirms that this is an active investigation.
While they did not argue on Sunday, both Portwood and Wayt were “very upset” about the conversation they had. The reality star also said she has no plans to leave North Carolina until she knows more about Wayt’s whereabouts.
“Please if anybody sees him or hears anything please I am begging all of you guys,” she added. “Please don’t think the worst right now. I am trying to be as positive as possible.”
Us exclusively revealed the news of Portwood and Wayt’s engagement on June 7, one day after his official Teen Mom debut. Months prior, Us confirmed that Portwood had a new man in her life. In January, a source shared that they had met on a dating app.
Portwood called Wayt “the love of my life” during Tuesday’s interview.
“We have a beautiful relationship,” she added. “This is the first time in my life that I have had a good man.”
Us has reached out to Portwood’s team for comment.