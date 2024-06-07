Amber Portwood is ready to introduce her boyfriend Gary to the world of reality TV.

During the Thursday, June 6, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber, 34, participated in a group Zoom with her costars. In the middle of catching up with her friends including Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra, the former 16 and Pregnant star had a surprise when she brought a plus one.

“This is my boyfriend,” Amber said as Gary officially made his debut on the MTV show. “We are now officially a couple.”

Her boyfriend added, “Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not.”

Many cast members couldn’t help but laugh given one of Amber’s past boyfriends shares the same name. In November 2008, Amber welcomed daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley. Since then, cameras have documented the pair’s ups and downs as they navigate coparenting.

“Maybe this is the Gary for you,” Jade Cline joked during the Zoom. Amber replied, “It seems like it.”

Later on in the episode, Amber reunited with her ex to celebrate Leah’s 15th birthday. While enjoying a family dinner at an Italian restaurant, the Never Too Late author revealed she was in a new relationship.

“I didn’t tell you. So I have a new boyfriend,” Amber told her daughter. “Here, I’ll just show you a little picture.”

While Leah said she didn’t want to see a picture, she was curious to hear if her mom wanted another child. (Amber also shares 5-year-old son James with ex Andrew Glennon). When Amber confirmed she was open to expanding her family, Leah simply said, “As long as he makes you happy.”

Back in January, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Amber had found love with a new man through a dating app. While their private relationship has stayed off social media, a source said the romance was getting serious.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the source explained to Us. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

While Amber’s latest boyfriend doesn’t have any kids, the insider added that he’s “very family-oriented” and takes care of his parents. He also lives locally in the reality star’s hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.