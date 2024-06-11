Amber Portwood was spending quality time with fiancé Gary Wayt in the hours before he was reported missing.

A source exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 11, that the couple traveled to North Carolina last week to celebrate a family wedding in the Bryson City area.

“They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains,” the insider shared with Us. “On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

Ever since the conversation, Portwood, 34, has been “beside herself and worried about him.”

Related: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Dating History: Gary, Andrew and More Rollercoaster of romance. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has seen her fair share of relationship drama over the years, but she’s never given up on love. The reality star’s first serious relationship was with Gary Shirley, with whom she welcomed daughter Leah in November 2008. Shirley popped the question before Leah was born, but […]

“He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana,” the source added. “Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday that Wayt was last seen two days earlier in Bryson City. The 39-year-old is described by authorities as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He drives a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

An incident report obtained by Us on Tuesday also confirmed the investigation remains active.

According to a source, Portwood reported Wyatt missing to local police on Monday, June 10. “She doesn’t know where he is,” the insider added. “She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family.”

Wyatt’s disappearance comes days after Us exclusively confirmed that he was engaged to Portwood. A source close to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told Us on June 7 that the proposal took place “within the last two weeks” and included an engagement ring crafted from “a family stone that was reset into a new ring.”

“She’s really, really happy,” the source shared at the time. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Related: 'Teen Mom OG' Stars: Where Are They Now? It’s been quite a journey for the cast of Teen Mom. The series launched in December 2009 as the first spinoff from MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The debut season followed the lives of Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, who all experienced very different journeys during their teen pregnancies. On season 5, […]

Although Wayt — who recently made his debut on Teen Mom — doesn’t have any kids of his own, a source previously told Us that he’s “very family-oriented” and takes care of his parents. He lives near Portwood’s hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, and never saw an episode of her shows.

Anyone with information on Wayt’s whereabouts is asked to call local police at 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

Us has reached out to Portwood’s team for comment.