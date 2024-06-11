Amber Portwood’s Fiance Gary Wayt Reported Missing in North Carolina

Police are searching for Amber Portwood’s fiancé Gary Wayt, who was reported missing out of a small town in North Carolina.

Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday, June 11, that Wayt was last seen two days earlier in Bryson City. The 39-year-old is described by authorities as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He drives a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

An incident report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday also confirmed the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on Wayt’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Asst. Chief Dover.

“She has been trying to locate him and went to the police,” a source told Us about a “distraught” Portwood. “She doesn’t know where he is. She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven’t heard from him either.”

Related: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Dating History: Gary, Andrew and More Rollercoaster of romance. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has seen her fair share of relationship drama over the years, but she’s never given up on love. The reality star’s first serious relationship was with Gary Shirley, with whom she welcomed daughter Leah in November 2008. Shirley popped the question before Leah was born, but […]

Wayt’s disappearance comes days after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that he was engaged to Portwood, 34. A source close to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told Us on June 7 that the proposal took place “within the last two weeks.”

“She’s really, really happy,” the source shared at the time. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Although they have kept their relationship off of social media, Wayt recently made his debut on Teen Mom when Portwood introduced her partner to the cast via Zoom.

“This is my boyfriend,” Portwood said on the June 6 episode as Gary sat next to her. “We are now officially a couple.”

Back in January, Us exclusively revealed that Amber had found love with a new man through a dating app. At the time, a source said the romance was getting serious.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the insider explained to Us. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

Related: 'Teen Mom OG' Stars: Where Are They Now? It’s been quite a journey for the cast of Teen Mom. The series launched in December 2009 as the first spinoff from MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The debut season followed the lives of Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, who all experienced very different journeys during their teen pregnancies. On season 5, […]

Portwood’s personal life has been documented on reality TV ever since she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She later became a cast member on Teen Mom and its subsequent spinoffs.

While Wayt doesn’t have any kids of his own, a source told Us that he’s “very family-oriented” and takes care of his parents. He also lives locally in the reality star’s hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s unclear what he was doing in North Carolina, where he was last seen.

Us has reached out to Portwood’s team for comment.