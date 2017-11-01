We had a great night trick or treating😊Hope everyone had a good Halloween!! Love always💖 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Blended family time! Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, who Us reported is pregnant with her second child, posted a photo of her daughter Leah, ex Gary Shirley and Shirley’s daughter Emilee on Wednesday, November 1.

“We had a great night trick or treating😊Hope everyone had a good Halloween!! Love always💖” the reality star captioned the adorable Halloween pic. Shirley, who shares custody of Leah with Portwood, was dressed in a Santa cat onesie and Leah went trick-or-treating as Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn.

The Indiana Native is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. A source told Us: “Amber has been feeling sick lately. But she’s really, really happy!”

The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. Portwood was filming the WE tv show with ex-fiance Matt Baier and Glennon was part of the crew who worked on the series. He reached out to Portwood after production wrapped.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but then again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” the lighting technician told Us in August about their relationship. “I feel like that’s hard to find.”

“I think we just kind of fell into this groove really enjoying life with each other for a while, so its kind of fun and it’s kind of serious in a way as well,” the MTV star said. “But we’re trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”

Portwood, who was first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, called off her wedding to Baier after he offered castmate Catelynn Lowell a Xanax during an MTV press day in April. Portwood has been sober for more than five years.

